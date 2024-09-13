McG in Talks to Direct Kiss Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’ for STX

McG is in final talks to direct and produce “Shout It Out Loud,” a biopic about the legendary rock band Kiss with founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley serving as executive producers, individuals with knowledge of the talks confirmed to TheWrap.

With their signature face paint, over-the-top stage costumes and pyro-filled live shows, Kiss has built up one of the most wildly passionate fanbases ever seen in music history since their debut album 50 years ago.

In 1975, the band broke out with their first live album “Alive!,” which is considered to be one of the greatest live albums ever recorded and began a slew of hit songs that includes “Detroit Rock City,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and their most famous single, “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

While lead guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss departed from the band, Simmons and Stanley continued Kiss with replacements Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. The band retired after a five-decade career with a multi-year farewell tour that ended last December at Madison Square Garden.

If the deal closes, McG would produce “Shout It Out Loud” alongside his Wonderland producing partner Mary Viola. Other producers and executive producers for the project include Mark Canton, Leigh Ann Burton, Doc McGhee, Polygram Entertainment’s Jody Gerson and David Blackman, David Hopwood, Courtney Solomon and Dorothy Canton, along with Simmons and Stanley.

STX is also in talks with Lionsgate to distribute and co-finance the film, which is tentatively scheduled to begin production next spring. Christa Campbell and Annie Herndon are overseeing for STX, with Darren Lemke writing the most recent version of the screenplay.

Making his feature debut with the 2000 film “Charlie’s Angels,” McG has also directed music videos for songs such as the late ’90s hits “One Week” by Barenaked Ladies and “All Star” by Smash Mouth. He is currently in production on Apple/Skydance’s “The Way of the Warrior Kid” starring Chris Pratt, Linda Cardellini and Jude Hill.

The talks were first reported by Deadline.