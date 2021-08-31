KISS Postpones Four More Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive for COVID-19

KISS postponed four more dates on its End of the Road world tour this week after Gene Simmons was the second band member to test positive for COVID-19.

Simmons tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, just like his bandmate Paul Stanley, who disclosed his positive diagnosis last week. Stanley’s positive test result prompted the band to postpone a scheduled tour stop in Pennsylvania, and caused some fans to worry that the entire tour might be scrapped.

For now, the band is still trucking but is delaying the next four appearances in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The band said in a statement Tuesday that they were all previously purchased tickets would be honored for new dates and that more information would be emailed to ticketholders.

The postponed shows were scheduled Sept. 1 through 5. KISS said it hopes to get back on the road by Sept. 9 for a show in Irvine.

Quite a few artists have opted to cancel tours rather than risk getting infected on tour during the ongoing pandemic, including Stevie Knicks, Nine Inch Nails, Garth Brooks and BTS.

“While Paul Stanley tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms,” Kiss said in a statement Tuesday. “The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on Sept. 9 at FivePoint Ampitheatre in Irvine CA.”

After Stanley tested positive, Kiss said the band and crew have been operating in a “bubble,” touring with a COVID-19 safety protocol officer, and being tested regularly. The band also said every member of the band and crew are fully vaccinated.

Stanley tweeted yesterday that he was feeling fine and had recovered from the virus but added, “it kicked my ass.”

“My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you… It kicked my ass. It’s over now,” Stanley said.