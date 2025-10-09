HBO’s ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Teaser Reveals the Next ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff

HBO unveiled a first look at the next “Game of Thrones” spinoff series on Thursday by unveiling the teaser trailer for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” which is set 100 years before the events of the flagship series.

The story follows two unlikely heroes wandering Westeros: “A young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The six-episode first season premieres on Jan. 18 on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes released weekly.

The cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

George R.R. Martin serves as co-creator/executive producer alongside co-creator/showrunner/executive producer Ira Parker. Executive producers are Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis. Directors on the series are Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is the second spinoff and prequel series in the “Game of Thrones” universe after “House of the Dragon,” which is currently filming its third — and penultimate — season.

In contrast to the first two shows, “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” has been teased as a more grounded tale that focuses only on the working class of Westeros, not the kings and queens who rule the lands.