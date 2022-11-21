The long-awaited “Knives Out” sequel is finally here, and while “Glass Onion” is a Netflix movie, it’s getting a hybrid release in theaters and on the streaming service at different times.

This time murder is already in the air when Detective Benoit Blanc arrives in Greece upon the invitation of a billionaire to partake in a murder mystery party — though the luxurious vacation takes a turn when an actual murder takes place and Blanc peels back the layers of this unexpected crime.

Daniel Craig gets the Jennifer Coolidge treatment as he returns as Blanc alongside an entirely new cast, including Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn. Rian Johnson is back as writer and director.

Here’s how to watch “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” when it comes out.

When is “Glass Onion” in theaters?

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will be in theaters for one week only, from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, before it hits Netflix later in the holiday season. Tickets are on sale for the week-long theatrical sneak peek here, and you won’t be able to stream it until a month later.

The theatrical release is a big deal, as “Glass Onion” is the first Netflix movie to play in Regal, Cinemark and AMC Theaters all at once. Check your local listings because this is a Thanksgiving week event that’ll sell out fast.

When is “Glass Onion” streaming on Netflix?

If you aren’t able to see the murder mystery in theaters (and again, you only have a one week window to do so), it’ll be streaming on Netflix on Dec. 23, just in time for Christmas.

What is “Glass Onion” about?

Detective Benoit Blanc arrives in Greece for his next adventure after getting invited to spend a weekend with a tech billionaire and his quirky group of friends. What awaits Blanc is an elaborately planned murder mystery party whose clues span across the island — that is until a guest takes an all too literal approach and kills a member of the party.

Blanc must now put his skills to the test as he discerns fake clues from real ones as he evaluates the crime scene — and the friends — for clues pointing to the identity of the killer.

Who is in the “Glass Onion” cast?

Daniel Craig reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc with a brand-new cast including Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista and Madelyn Cline.

Do you have to watch “Knives Out” to understand “Glass Onion?”

Not necessarily. Like the Agatha Christie novels from which Rian Johnson drew inspiration, “Glass Onion” is a brand new mystery for Blanc to figure out. But we recommend it because “Knives Out” is great.

Is “Knives Out” streaming?

Yes! You can stream the “Knives Out” on Prime Video.

Will there be a “Knives Out 3?”

Yes! Rian Johnson made a deal with Netflix to write and direct two “Knives Out” sequels, so there’s at least one more Benoit Blanc mystery after “Glass Onion.”

Watch the “Glass Onion” trailer: