Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Paramount Pictures debuted the first trailer for the upcoming “Knuckles” series, which expands the universe of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” films. Hailing from the same filmmaking team as the movies, “Knuckles” is a six-episode series that follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a “hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery” as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Timeline-wise, the Paramount+ show takes place between the events of 2022’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” so it serves as a bridge to the new film.

All episodes of “Knuckles” will be available to stream on April 26 exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada; the following day, April 27, in all additional Paramount+ territories; and in Japan later this year.

All of the key creative team from the previous films have returned for the series, including the films’ director/executive producer Jeff Fowler, who directed the pilot episode and helped transition the film’s signature cinematic animation style to television, as well as Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington and Toru Nakahara, who serve as executive producers along with Idris Elba. Additional directors for the series include Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone and Carol Banker.

The series was created for television by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, who is showrunning during production. Whittington, who wrote “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” serves as head writer and wrote the pilot for the series. Additional series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

The “Knuckles” cast includes Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt , Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel.

Special guest star Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as Sonic, as well as special guest star Tika Sumpter, reprising her role as Maddie. Colleen O’Shaughnessey will also return as a special guest star in her role as Tails.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” opens in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024.