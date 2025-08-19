‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Back on Top of Netflix Most-Watched Movies List With 26 Million Views 9 Weeks After Premiere 

The “KPop Demon Hunters” craze is not over yet.

The animated movie bounced back to the top of Netflix’s top 10 movies list as it tallied up 26 million views during the week of Aug. 11, nine weeks after its premiere.

Since its June 20 debut, “KPop Demon Hunters” has gone between the top two spots on Netflix’s most-watched movies list, taking second place to “The Old Guard 2,” “Happy Gilmore 2” and, more recently, “My Oxford Year.” In recent weeks, viewership for “KPop Demon Hunters” has remained relatively stagnant, with the movie scoring 25.9 million views during the week of Aug. 4 and 26.3 million views during the week of July 28.

This week, viewership for “KPop Demon Hunters” outpaced that of “Night Always Comes,” which came in second place with 11.3 million views, as well as “My Oxford Year,” which came in third place this week with 11 million views.

On the TV side, “Wednesday” Season 2 dominated the most-watched TV list for the second week in a row. After debuting to a massive 50 million views last week, “Wednesday” Season 2 scored another 29.1 million views, bringing its total viewership up to 79.1 million views, just about 15 million views shy of the viewership needed to make it onto Netflix’s most popular TV shows of all time list.

“Wednesday” Season 2 would need to beat the 94.8 million views scored by “Stranger Things 3” to climb into the most popular TV list, a feat that can likely completed next week. And that’s not even factoring in the second half of “Wednesday” Season 2, which is slated to drop on Sept. 3. Like last week, Season 1 got a boost from the Season 2 debut, tallying up 7.4 million views as the third most-watched show of the week.

Between “Wednesday” Seasons 1 and 2 on the week’s top 10 list was “Fit for TV: the Reality of ‘The Biggest Loser,’” which scored 7.5 million views as the week’s No. 2 most-watched show.