Netflix Smash ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Heads to Theaters for Limited Sing-Along Screenings

If you’re tired of singing along to “KPop Demon Hunters” alone in your home, good news! At least for one weekend, you don’t have to do it alone anymore and you won’t even be constrained to just your house.

The animated Netflix hit is headed to theaters for a full weekend of sing-along screenings — but it’s one weekend only later this month. Fans of Huntr/x and Saja Boys will be able to see the film on the big screen on Aug. 23 and 24, the streamer announced Tuesday morning.

Tickets for the screenings go on sale starting Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 6 a.m. PT. You can see if a theater near you is participating here.

“KPop Demon Hunters” was released exclusively on Netflix on June 20, and since then, it’s become the most popular Netflix animated film of all time, drawing a massive 26.3 million views in its sixth week on the streamer. And, as TheWrap reported late last month, it’s set to expand into a proper franchise, with sequels and a live-action version.

“Golden,” a song off the soundtrack for the film, even cracked the Billboard charts, eventually hitting No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week.

For those unfamiliar, “KPop Demon Hunters” follows Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey who “use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

The sing-along screenings will of course provide the lyrics to the K-pop hits and encourage everyone in the theater to sing along together. But, if you’re a little nervous about belting out yourself, that’s fine, you can still go and enjoy the show.

“KPop Demon Hunters” is available to stream on Netflix.