Fred Hechinger, a breakout star of “The White Lotus” and “Fear Street: Part One,” has joined the cast of “Kraven the Hunter,” Sony’s movie about the Marvel supervillain that stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

J.C. Chandor is directing the film about one of Spider-Man’s greatest foes, which will be the latest in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters.

No character details were revealed for Hechinger, but Deadline, which first reported the news, said he’s meant to be portraying Kraven’s half-brother, who goes by the alter ego Chameleon.

Sony has already dated “Kraven the Hunter” for January 13, 2023.

Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing the film, and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay.

Born into Russian aristocracy, Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter is an obsessive big-game hunter who was introduced as a Spider-Man villain in “The Amazing Spider-Man” #15 (1964), and created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. As seen in the original comics, Kravinoff began his career using the typical tools of the hunter but over time he developed a preference to take down large animals with his bare hands. After meeting a Voodoo witch doctor named Calypso, Kravinoff took a herbal potion that enhanced his physical powers gave him the strength, speed and senses to match a jungle cat. The potion also extended his life keeping his health and vitality for years to come.

Hechinger is best known for his role as the son of Connie Britton and Steve Zahn in last year’s acclaimed HBO series “The White Lotus.” But he also appeared in the “Fear Street Trilogy,” in “Pam & Tommy” and in Barry Jenkins’ “Underground Railroad.” He’s currently filming “The Pale Blue Eye,” a Netflix mystery film from director Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale, and he’ll next be seen in Gabe Polsky’s “Butchers Crossing” starring Nicolas Cage.

Hechinger is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Brillstein, and Attorney Ryan LeVine.

Deadline first reported the news.