‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Adds Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Will Sharpe

Mike White’s hit HBO series “The White Lotus” has added Theo James (“Sanditon”), Meghann Fahy (“The Bold Type”) and Will Sharpe (“Landscapers”) as regulars for the second season, which will be set in Sicily.

James and Fahy will play Cameron and Daphne Babcock, a married couple vacationing with the Spillers, Ethan (Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Rising star Leo Woodall will recur as Jack, “a magnetic guest” staying at The White Lotus.

They join previously announced cast F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco, who play a grandfather, son and grandson. Tom Hollander plays English ex-pat Quentin, who is vacationing with his friends and nephew, and Haley Lu Richardson plays Portia, who’s in Sicily with her boss.

Reports that Season 1 standout Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid is returning, possibly as Portia’s boss, have not yet been made official. But Coolidge talked to the LA Times about her hopes for her character in the second season.

“Well, I hope she’s less sad,” Coolidge said. “I hope she has some love and sex and stuff. I hope she gets all kinds of, you know, male attention.”

Creator Mike White writes, directs and executive produces with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

