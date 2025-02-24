SAG Awards: Kristen Bell Honors LA Fires First Responders, Tiny First Acting Jobs in Musical Monologue | Video

Kristen Bell returned to host the SAG Awards for the first time since 2018 Sunday night. After sharing a touching tribute to the first responders of LA, she launched into a parody of her “Frozen” song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” titled “Do You Want to be An Actor?”

“I just want to say everyone in this room, and I do mean everyone, including the camera operators on the side, over here and over here, the writers backstage, the director in the booth, and all of the actors in their seats, everyone started out as a kid in somewhere comma Earth, going to bed and waking up every morning thinking it’s gonna be me,” Bell said.

“So yes, Justin Timberlake owes us all a piece of that song. Look for my email petition. But truly, there are a lot of birthday candles and pennies in fountains across the globe that I’ll hold this shared dream, and that is to be a working artist,” she continued.

“And that dream has a backdrop, and it’s called Los Angeles, and it, too, is a very beautiful thing,” Bell said. “The city and the people in it has been put through the ringer, and though this room is full of sparkles and glamor, and also what the kids are calling Riz, the most attractive tables, I need to point out, are right over there,” she added while pointing to a table with members of the LAFD.

Bell then launched into a parody of her popular “Frozen” song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” titled “Do You Want to be an Actor.”

“Do you wanna be an answer? Just get your foot inside the door. Can you scream a lot on Halloween or be a beauty queen or hug a purple dinosaur?” Bell sang before launching into the first award of the night for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

You can watch Bell singing the “Frozen” parody below: