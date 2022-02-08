We've Got Hollywood Covered
Kristen Stewart Landed Her First Oscar Nomination and Fans Are Overjoyed: ‘Finally Got Her Due’

”Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart sounds real f—ing nice,“ one post on Twitter read

| February 8, 2022 @ 7:49 AM
Kristen Stewart landed her first Oscar nomination on Tuesday morning for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

It was a particularly joyous moment for fans, considering Stewart was surprisingly snubbed for a BAFTA and SAG award nomination for the same performance — an Oscar nomination was not a foregone conclusion. That said, one user pointed out that Stewart picked up a few other awards in the process — a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award — with some interesting timing to boot. 2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of the final “Twilight” film, the franchise that effectively catapulted Stewart to fame.

Of course, Twihards couldn’t resist pointing out just how long they’ve been rooting for Stewart. “When you’ve been here since 2008,” one fan tweeted, along with a side-by-side comparison of Stewart at the MTV Movie awards and her Oscar nomination graphic. “What a moment as a kristen stewart fan.”

Others are mostly just enjoying the fact that Stewart now has the prestigious title of “Academy Award nominee” preceding her name.

“Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart sounds real f—ing nice,” one user tweeted. You can check out more joyous reactions from fans below.

