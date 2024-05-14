Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures have teamed up to release Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun’s Sundance film “Love Me,” the companies announced on Tuesday.

A domestic theatrical release for the sci-fi romance is being planned for early 2025

“Love Me” made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it was also awarded the festival’s Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize, presented to an outstanding title focusing on science or technology. In addition, WME Independent have come on board to represent the international rights to the film, beginning in Cannes this week.

The official logline for the film is as follows: “A buoy and a satellite meet online long after humanity’s extinction. As they learn what life was like on Earth, they discover who they are and what it means to be alive and in love.”

In their review of the film, TheWrap’s Alejandra Martinez wrote: “It’s a sweeping, sweet and unique romance that works across different mediums to deliver something thoughtful that isn’t afraid to wear its heart on its sleeve.”

“We are are excited to have Bleecker Street onboard as the newest member of our passionate ‘Love Me’ team to bring the film to audiences and theaters nationwide,” directors Sam and Andy Zuchero said in a statement to TheWrap. “‘Love Me’ was a collaborative effort from an incredible team of artists and storytellers from Kristen, Steven, ShivHans, 2AM and AGX.”

“Love Me” is produced by ShivHans Pictures, 2AM and AgX. Kevin Rowe, Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Shivani Rawat and Julie Goldstein serve as producers on the film, with Daniel Bekerman, Christine D’Souza Gelb and Connor Flanagan as executive producers.

Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures recently teamed up on Andrew Ahn’s “The Wedding Banquet” starring Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran, Yuh-jung Youn and Joan Chen. The film is a heartfelt and hilarious reimagination of Ang Lee’s 1993 Oscar-nominated film of the same name, based on a script by Ahn and James Schamus.

Last year, Bleecker and ShivHans also partnered to co-release director Guy Nattiv’s “Golda” starring Helen Mirren, which was nominated for an Oscar.