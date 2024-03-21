Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell were one of the highlights of the Golden Globes this year, thanks to their silly dancing bit that quickly went viral online. But according to Wiig, they weren’t sure how the bit would go, and “were ready to leave.”

Wiig appeared on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday night, in support of her new Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale,” which is now streaming. Wiig is, of course, old friends with both Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon, so the NBC host was quick to praise the bit, asking how it came together.

According to the actress, she and Ferrell sat down together for a few hours trying to write various bits, but couldn’t figure out how to wrap any of them up. So, Wiig pulled out her phone, which just happened to have the song they danced to open, because she thought it was funny. And the rest was history.

“We just started dancing and laughing, and like, we didn’t even say anything, and we were like ‘Is this it?’” Wiig recalled. “And then, when we wrote the script, it was like, the words, and then it was like ‘Will and Kristen — music plays, music out.’ And they were like ‘What is this?’”

Wiig laughed and noted that she and Ferrell mostly just begged for those running the show to trust that it would be funny, but “they were very confused.”

At that, Fallon admitted that actress Julianne Moore — who just so happened to be sitting with Ferrell and Wiig at the Globes — was on the show, and told him that the duo was worrying all night.

“Oh yeah, we were ready to leave,” Wiig confirmed.

You can watch Kristen Wiig’s full interview on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.