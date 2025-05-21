‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Doubts Kristi Noem Doesn’t Know Habeas Corpus: ‘May Be a Puppy Killer, She’s Not Dumb’

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem failed to define habeas corpus at a Senate hearing this week, but “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is pretty sure it was intentional.

In reality, habeas corpus is the constitutional right of due process. But, appearing at a hearing on Tuesday, Noem defined it incorrectly as a “right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country.” She was promptly corrected by Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H, and the exchange drew concerns on Noem’s lack of knowledge.

But, discussing the exchange on “The View” on Wednesday, Farah Griffin was pretty convinced that Noem’s mistake didn’t come from a lack of knowledge.

“Kristi Noem may be a puppy killer, she’s not dumb,” Farah Griffin said. “She knows what habeas corpus is. She served in congress for several terms.”

As the conversation progressed, host Joy Behar questioned whether it was possible that Noem does in fact know what habeas corpus is, but pretended not to at the direction of the president.

“Yeah, she gave the answer Trump wanted. I think she knows what it is,” Farah Griffin replied. “I don’t think she’s dumb.”

Host Sunny Hostin disagreed though, arguing that most people probably don’t know what habeas corpus is, especially if it’s not a concept they have to deal with regularly.

“I think the puppy killer is not that smart, and I also think that she is not a lawyer,” Hostin said. “She does not know.”

