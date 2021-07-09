Kumail Nanjiani to Star in ‘Homeland Elegies’ Limited Series at FX

FX is developing a limited series adaptation of Ayad Akhtar’s acclaimed 2020 novel “Homeland Elegies,” with Kumail Nanjiani attached to produce and star.

Described as “raucous and searing,” Akhtar’s novel “blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.”

Nanjiani will star in and executive produce the eight-episode limited series, which is being produced by FX Productions.

Akhtar will adapt the novel himself with Oren Moverman (“The Messenger,” “Love and Mercy”), who will also direct. Both will also serve as executive producers alongside Nanjiani and Sight Unseen’s Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman, as well as Nimitt Mankad through Inimitable Pictures.

Akhtar’s novel was a bestseller upon its release last September and was named one of the best books of the year by The Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times and former President Barack Obama, among others. Akhtar was previously awarded the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his play “Disgraced.”

Deadline first reported the news.