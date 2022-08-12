‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024.

The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.

Black has voiced Po in all three films, as well as shorts “Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Furious Five,” “Kung Fu Panda Holiday,” “Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters,” “Kung Fu Panda: Po’s Winter Wonderland” and “Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll.” He also reprised the role in the TV series “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight,” which debuted on Netflix in July. The show co-starred Rita Ora, Seth Rogen and James Hong, who has played Mr. Ping in all projects in the franchise.

In addition to the films, shorts, video games and theme park attractions, the “Kung Fu Panda” universe includes TV series “Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness” and “Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny.”

In total, the film trilogy has earned more than $1.8 billion at the global box-office.