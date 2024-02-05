One action star is bringing his onscreen heroics to the real world. Former “A-Team” actor and longtime Los Angeles resident Mr. T was seen helping his neighbors prepare for the region’s continuing storms on Sunday.

While visiting a fire station in Sherman Oaks, Mr. T, aka Laurence Tureaud, explained to local station KTLA 5 News that he was getting sandbags for himself and his neighbors.

“Always be prepared, fool!” the actor said, a spin on his character’s iconic phrase “I pity the fool” from the 1980s TV series “The A-Team.”

Southern California has been plagued with intense rain. On Sunday, Los Angeles recorded more than 4 inches of rain, beating the city’s previous record of 2.55 inches. That record was set in 1927. A second storm that was forecasted to cause life-threatening flooding is expected to hit Monday.

By Tuesday morning, the heavy rainfall is expected to move to areas east of San Diego. Those storms are expected to dwindle to scattered downpours that will continue throughout California on Tuesday afternoon. Light showers and sprinkles are expected to remain Wednesday.

Currently a flash flood warning is in effect for neighborhoods across Los Angeles, including Malibu, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Hollywood and Burbank.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties on Sunday. Floodwaters have risen to high levels in these areas with high winds knocking down power lines and trees. Due to this proclamation, a response by the California National Guard has been authorized if it’s determined to be necessary.

“This is a serious storm with dangerous and potentially life-threatening impacts,” Newsom said at the time. “Please pay attention to any emergency orders or alerts from local officials. California is ready with a record number of emergency assets on the ground to respond to the impacts of this storm.”