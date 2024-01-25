

LA Times guild members met with management on Wednesday to try to create order from the chaos of the bloodiest layoffs in decades at the nation’s largest West Coast newspaper.

Update: Even at midnight on Wednesday, the turmoil continued as the guild informed members of additional cuts. “In one of the most bizarre days of bargaining we’ve experienced, the company unexpectedly raised its layoff target and sent out five more layoff notices Wednesday night – then as midnight neared and we raised protests for our affected colleagues, signaled these notices might not be final,” read the note, obtained by TheWrap.

That note followed a day full of tension and anger.