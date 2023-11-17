LA Times Blocks Staffers Who Signed Open Letter Criticizing Israel From Covering Gaza Conflict

Nearly a dozen staffers signed the statement condemning the war’s effects on journalists, newsgathering

The Los Angeles Times building
The Los Angeles Times building (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Times is restricting staffers who signed a letter criticizing Israel’s military presence in Gaza from coverage of the war in the region for at least three months. Almost a dozen L.A. Times staffers signed the open letter earlier this month.

The L.A. Times has not responded to requests from TheWrap for comment.

The letter condemns Israel’s bombing of Gaza with a demand for newsrooms to use language like “apartheid,” “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide” to refer to the Israeli military operations in the region. It has been signed by more than 600 journalists.

Semafor’s Maxwell Tani first reported the news of these journalists being restrict from covering the conflict, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

Read Next
Megyn Kelly Slams ‘Morons’ Sharing bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America’: ‘Get Off Your F–king iPhone’ | Video

The two sources told Semafor that “staffers who signed the letter have been told by the paper’s management that they will not be allowed to cover the conflict in any way for at least three months.”

The letter reads, “As reporters, editors, photographers, producers, and other workers in newsrooms around the world, we are appalled at the slaughter of our colleagues and their families by the Israeli military and government. We are writing to urge an end to violence against journalists in Gaza and to call on Western newsroom leaders to be clear-eyed in coverage of Israel’s repeated atrocities against Palestinians.”  

Anne Boyer of New York Times Magazine
Read Next
New York Times Poetry Editor Resigns Over Company's Israel-Hamas Coverage: 'No More Warmongering Lies'

Top editor Kevin Merida reminded staff of the company’s ethics and fairness policy, according to Semafor. The policy outlines that a “fair-minded reader of the Times news coverage should not be able to discern the private opinions of those who contributed to that coverage, or to infer that the organization is promoting any agenda.”

The letter addressed U.N. experts’ warnings of the “grave risk of genocide” for the Palestinian people, criticizing Western outlets’ refusal to quote genocide experts and report the threat approaching Gaza.

According to the letter, “the call for fair coverage” of the situation in the Middle East “has gone unanswered,” and newsrooms often “undermined Palestinian, Arab and Muslim perspectives, dismissing them as unreliable and have invoked inflammatory language that reinforces Islamophobic and racist tropes.”

The Los Angeles Times building
Read Next
Los Angeles Times Layoffs Will Cut Over 10% of Its Newsroom

The newspaper also became the first major U.S. paper to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza region in an editorial piece published Thursday afternoon.

Editor’s Note: Dessi Gomez previously interned for the L.A. Times, but was not involved with the assignment of this story.

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.