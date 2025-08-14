LA Times Union to Hold First-Ever Strike Authorization Vote as Contract Talks Near 3rd Year

The union for journalists at the Los Angeles Times is set to hold its first-ever strike authorization vote as contract discussions with the newspaper near the third year, TheWrap learned.

“We didn’t reach this point lightly,” L.A. Times Guild Chair, Matt Hamilton, said in a press release sent to media, which noted that 80% of the L.A. Times Guild has “pledged” to to vote yes in a strike authorization vote, which the guild’s Unit Council announced Thursday. “But Guild members are doing more with less every day after several rounds of layoffs, while management continues to drag its feet in negotiations and insists on extreme positions that would roll back job protections. This supermajority of Guild journalists shows that we want a fair deal, and are ready to do what it takes to get one.”

The Los Angeles times and the journalists’ guild did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. A strike vote has yet to be scheduled.

Since negotiations began in September 2020, the guild has seen layoffs impact approximately 200 Times staffers. Some of the key matters to be discusses include wages, protections against layoffs and “guardrails to prevent Guild work from being outsourced to freelancers, temporary employees, newsroom management and third-party companies.”

This the latest development between the paper and the guild. Last month, the union slammed the L.A. Times after it sent buyout offers to a small group of staffers, a move the guild said “egregiously” violates employee contracts.

And this all follows a brutal year for the storied west coast paper, which has been beset by a series of layoffs and buyouts, as well as an ideological shift mandated by billionaire owner Patrick Soon-Shiong.

In early May, 14 staffers were let go, with Carrillo Peñaloza, an assistant editor on the breaking news team, art director Susana Sanchez and investigative reporter Ben Poston among the casualties.

In march, dozens of employees in operations and communications sections were let go, a culling that came shortly after 40 newsroom employees accepted buyouts. These cuts came after the paper lost at least 25,000 subscribers in the weeks after Soon-Shiong overrode the paper’s editorial board to cancel a planned endorsement of Kamala Harris.

AdWeek reported in April that LA Times lost “around $50 million” in 2024.