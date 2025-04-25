LA Tourism Faces a Summer Slump as Trump Policies and Wildfires Leave Travelers Skittish

Hollywood and the surrounding attractions hope they still have the allure to convince tourists to come, as economic uncertainties put a damper on travel plans

Tourism to California is on the decline (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)
Pedro Consuelo has worked at Souvenirs of Hollywood since 1990. Now 57, the father of three has recently had to pick up a part-time job to provide for his family.

“Sales have been down 50% since the pandemic,” Consuelo told TheWrap. “We used to have seven people work per shift. Now we cut down to three.”

After over three decades of working for the souvenir shop that sits caddy corner from Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Consuelo said that it is disheartening to see the decrease in tourists, especially in recent months. Looking to summer, typically the shop’s busy season, he said he is worried that sales will continue to trend lower.

