‘Labor of Love’ Not Returning for Season 2 at Fox

“Labor of Love” is not getting a second season at Fox, the network’s head of alternative content, Rob Wade, confirmed to TheWrap ahead of Fox’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour Wednesday.

The unscripted series — which, as Fox described in its series announcement, “levels up dating to mating” — centered on former “Bachelor” contestant Kristy Katzmann as she auditioned 15 potential suitors hoping to be the father of her future children.

“Sex and the City” star Kristin Davis hosted the show, which ran for eight episodes last summer. 38-year-old sales and marketing executive Kyle Klinger was chosen by Katzmann as the winner and future father of her children.

“At the end of the day, I feel really, really proud of the decisions that I made,” Katzmann said in an interview with People following the season. “I think I really stayed true to myself, and I made the best decision that I could at the time with the information that I had. … We didn’t actually have that much time to spend together on the show, and I think as we got on the other side of the show, unfortunately it just kind of became clear that we just weren’t compatible.”

Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen and Laurie Girion served as executive producers on “Labor of Love,” which hailed from Propagate and Full Picture.