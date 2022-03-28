The 2022 Oscars were overshadowed by Will Smith’s violent outburst at Chris Rock, but the show ended on a heartwarming note that passed over many viewers’ heads.

Lady Gaga and a wheelchair-bound Liza Minelli presented the final award of the night, Best Picture, and their delightful banter was in stark contrast to the mood just moments before.

“I’m finally honored to present the final award of the evening with the true showbusiness legend,” Gaga said as she and Minnelli took the stage. “She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘Cabaret’. Oscar-winning actress, Liza Minnelli.”

Minnelli was cheerful, but seemed to have a bit of trouble reading the teleprompter. “Now we’re gonna show you something else,” Minnelli said before she turned to Gaga and continued, “And then… we’re going to tell you who it is.” Gaga stepped in before Minnelli finished, saying, “we’re going to say who the nominees are right now.” Minnelli quipped “Oh good!” displaying a swell sense of humor, and the two laughed.

But as the camera cut away to the montage, Gaga could be seen leaning down to Minnelli, and then was heard over the microphone telling the 76-year-old legend, “I got you” to which Minnelli quickly responded, “I know.”

The reaction on Twitter was one of deep affection for Gaga and Minnelli’s display of love and empathy. It’s a shame the moment was largely passed by as many were still reeling from Smith’s slap and subsequent Oscar win.

Check out some of the reactions below.

