Jennifer McBride, the woman who has been convicted in connection to the theft of Lady Gaga’s two dogs, has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against the singer over the $500,000 Gaga offered in exchange for the dogs’ return.

What was first a “no questions asked” $500,000 offer to have her dogs brought back to her has turned into a question of where’s the money?

Back in February 2021, Gaga’s two dogs Koji and Gustav were stolen at gunpoint from her dogwalker. The pop superstar then released a “no questions asked” reward offer of $500,000 if the two pups were given back to her.

Although McBride returned the dogs, she was later charged with being connected to their theft, as she had received the stolen property and was an accessory to the crime. She was convicted and sentenced to two years of probation in December 2022.

Despite her criminal ties to the incident, McBride is still pushing to get her $500,000 payment from Gaga and is now suing her to get it. In addition to the reward money, McBride also wants the court to triple the amount to $1.5 million, claiming the post was misleading.

The incident happened on Feb. 24 just before 10 p.m. PT. The LAPD said in a statement that Ryan Fischer was walking Gaga’s three dogs when a four-door white Nissan Altima pulled up beside him, two suspects jumped out, surrounded him and demanded he turn over the dogs. A struggle ensued and one of the assailants shot Fischer in the chest before grabbing two of the three dogs before fleeing the scene.

Following the attack, Fischer was listed in critical condition and later recalled cradling the remaining dog while lying in a pool of blood. Though two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken in the incident, they were later found unharmed and returned to Gaga.

James Howard Jackson, the man who shot Fischer, was sentenced to 21 years in state prison.