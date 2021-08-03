Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett Announce Cole Porter Tribute Album Billed as Bennett’s Last

We always get a “kick” out of seeing Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett together, and now they’re joining forces one last time. In celebration of Bennett’s 95th birthday and the first night of their two-night stand at Radio City Music Hall, the duo announced a new Cole Porter tribute album, “Love for Sale.”

The music icons dropped the news Tuesday along with the album’s first single, “I Get A Kick Out Of You.” “Love for Sale” will arrive on Oct. 1 and is being billed as the final album of Bennett’s legendary, generation-spanning career.

Gaga made the announcement with an anecdote from the release of her last collaboration with Bennett, another chart-topping collection of pop standards, “Cheek to Cheek.”

The day we released "Cheek To Cheek" in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter. I'm always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2021

Today, I am so excited to announce that our new album "Love For Sale" will be released October 1. You can pre-order the album and listen to our first single "I Get A Kick Out Of You" everywhere now!

Pre-order: https://t.co/x4phqHuwlV

Listen: https://t.co/Mq8vZBeWVz pic.twitter.com/7O4T5BH57m — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2021

On social media, fans are celebrating Bennett’s milestone birthday in addition to the promise of new music, including one very prominent fan: Paul McCartney. The British rocker posted a short and sweet Instagram video dedicated to the crooner in which he said, “I get a kick out of wishing Tony Bennett a happy birthday today.”

In February, Bennett’s family revealed he’d been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease five years prior. The Radio City shows happening Tuesday and Thursday are now being billed as Bennett’s final live appearances in New York City.

“Love for Sale” will showcase a number of Porter’s sparkling, witty tunes. Some tracks will be solos and others duets, although the tracklist below does not designate which.

“Love for Sale” tracklist:

1 – It’s De-Lovely

2 – Night and Day

3 – Love For Sale

4 – Do I Love You

5 – I Concentrate On You

6 – I Get a Kick Out of You

7 – So In Love

8 – Let’s Do It

9 – Just One of Those Things

10 – Dream Dancing

11 – I’ve Got You Under My Skin (DELUXE VERSION)

12 – You’re The Top (DELUXE VERSION)

The video for “I Get A Kick Out Of You” will premiere Friday on MTV. In the meantime, listen to the new song below.