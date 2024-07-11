LAist Loses 21 Staffers to Layoffs and Buyouts

LAist, the Los Angeles-based public radio station KPCC-FM and digital news site, lost 21 journalists and counting from its already depleted newsroom in a new round of layoffs and buyouts on Thursday.

The intended buyouts, which account for the loss of 21 employees this week, were first announced by the nonprofit newsroom in May, citing mounting expenses and declining revenue. While they were meant to close the budget gap, layoffs began rolling out Thursday.

In a statement on X, the LAist Union said they “aren’t sure how many union members will be affected” by the layoffs, adding “we are already losing 11 unit members and 10 more members of our staff to voluntary buy-outs.” When asked for comment, the union referred TheWrap to its social media posts.

LAist staff was told Monday to anticipate between seven and 10 positions being eliminated via layoffs, totaling up to 20% of the newsroom, TheWrap has learned. While notifications have begun to go out, it is unknown if that total has yet been reached.

These cuts follow 12% cuts to the newsroom last summer.

Buyouts were made available in May to full-time and part-time staff, union and nonunion, who worked at least 24 hours per week. In a May statement to media, LAist CCO Kristen Muller further explained the planned cuts, saying that they will alleviate the “significant budget shortfall” of $4–5 million anticipated in the next two years.

“This is the result of a decline in advertising, the end of our investment reserves, slower-than-anticipated digital monetization and overall cost increases that have not kept pace with revenue,” she said at the time.

“Our cost cutting comes at a time when our sustained audiences have never been larger,” she added. “Our efforts to reach and engage people on digital channels are succeeding. But the revenue is not following pace. This does not mean we are retreating from our cross-platform ambitions, or our desire to be a daily digital habit for Southern Californians seeking trustworthy news and information. In fact, our work has never been more vital, and we are committed to its growth.”

In a tweet on Thursday, LAist reporter and union steward Caitlin Hernández said that they are “incredibly disappointed to share that we’re losing valuable colleagues today.”

“Entertainment Tonight” also underwent high profile media layoffs on Thursday as the industry at large continues widespread contraction. Both organizations laid off within its newsroom in summer 2023, as well. The “ET” syndicated TV program and digital publication announced 17 staffers would be let go across verticals.

TheWrap’s Mike Roe also contributed to this story.