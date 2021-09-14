Frank Grillo Replaces Antonio Banderas in Lamborghini Biopic; Alec Baldwin No Longer Attached

Frank Grillo said Tuesday he will star as Ferruccio Lamborghini in a biopic about the Italian car maker’s life, replacing Antonio Banderas in the role.

Grillo broke the news on “The Adam Corolla Show” Tuesday, adding that in addition to replacing Banderas in the film, Alec Baldwin, who was meant to play Enzo Ferrari in the movie, is also no longer attached due to scheduling conflicts. Grillo says Banderas dropped out because another project he’s currently filming ran long.

Bobby Moresco, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind “Crash,” is directing and writing the film titled “Lamborghini,” which was first announced with Banderas and Baldwin set to star as far back as 2017.

Grillo added that he’ll be traveling to Rome on Wednesday to begin filming. But he did not share or was unaware who will be starring alongside him as Ferrari (though Corolla joked that it’d be Jonah Hill).

Reps for Grillo, Moresco and for the film’s production company AMBI Pictures did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Lamborghini” is based off the book “Ferruccio Lamborghini. La storia ufficiale (The official story),” by the car founder’s son Tonino Lamborghini. It was previously reported in 2017 that AMBI’S Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, who are financing and producing, optioned the book rights.

The film will cover Ferruccio Lamborghini’s entire life, from when he got his start making tractors to his moves into military cars during World War II and into his luxury supercar days. It will also delve into his personal life and romantic relationships, as well as his rivalry with Enzo Ferrari. Lamborghini died in 1993 at 76.

Grillo discussing the “Lamborghini” biopic comes in Part 2 of Corolla’s podcast.