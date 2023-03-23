Lance Reddick Reflects on the ‘John Wick’ Family He Built With Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane in One of His Final Interviews (Video)

In one of his final on-camera interviews, “John Wick” star Lance Reddick sat with co-stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and reflected on what makes “Chapter 4” particularly special:

“You see with the three of us how it’s not just the family that you’re born into but the family that you’ve created and how much we really are family,” he said.

The beloved character actor best known for the action film franchise and HBO’s “The Wire” died suddenly Friday while in the midst of the promotional tour for “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which hits theaters Friday.

“We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Lance Reddick following the taping of today’s episode,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” said in its promotion of Thursday’s program. “Our hearts go out to Lance’s loved ones and the entire John Wick family. Join us today as we celebrate and honor his memory.”

The interview opened with Reddick sitting between Reeves and McShane and host Kelly Clarkson asking what sets this new chapter apart from the previous three.

“I feel like for the first time, we see Ian’s character where it gets personal for him and his trajectory throughout the rest of the film is about loyalty and friendship and for the first time revenge,” Reddick began, later adding that the film is especially “gorgeous to watch.”

After giving time to McShane and Reeves to share their thoughts – with the former knowingly quipping, “This time, it’s personal” – Reddick zeroed in on the importance of family on and off the screen.

“But the other thing, for me is the theme of how the theme of family is such a huge theme in this particular film, more than any of the others,” the actor concluded.

He continued: “The literal family, but also you see with the three of us how it’s not just the family that you’re born into but the family that you’ve created and how much we really are family.”

Watch the interview clip from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the video above.