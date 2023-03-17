The entertainment industry responded with shock and deep sorrow Friday at the news of actor Lance Reddick’s passing at the age of 60.
Those who worked with the actor, who appeared on long-running television shows like “The Wire” and “Lost” and in movies like the “John Wick” franchise and recent blockbuster “Godzilla vs. Kong,” mourned the performer and the person in equal measure. From across Twitter, love and support has been flowing.
Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Reddick on “The Wire,” wrote: “A man2 of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones.” Jake Fogelnest, who worked with Reddick on “Corporate,” shared a similar sentiment.
Author Stephen King was halfway through a re-watch of “The Wire,” when he heard of the actor’s passing. (Reddick never appeared in a Stephen King adaptation, which seems odd.) Ben Stiller remembered when Reddick starred in a stage play with his mother.
James Gunn also shared his condolences. He described Reddick as “an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor.” Animation casting director Patrick Allan Laffoon described Reddick (who did a lot of voiceover work in animation and in videogames) as “one of the kindest, coolest, most talented actors I ever got to be around.” Laffoon added: “I always longed to work with him again.”
But maybe it was Questlove who summed it up best, when he said (simply) “I can’t take it no more. RIP Lance Reddick.”
Read more tweets about Lance Reddick below. And we will update the post accordingly.