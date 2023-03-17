The entertainment industry responded with shock and deep sorrow Friday at the news of actor Lance Reddick’s passing at the age of 60.

Those who worked with the actor, who appeared on long-running television shows like “The Wire” and “Lost” and in movies like the “John Wick” franchise and recent blockbuster “Godzilla vs. Kong,” mourned the performer and the person in equal measure. From across Twitter, love and support has been flowing.

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Reddick on “The Wire,” wrote: “A man2 of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones.” Jake Fogelnest, who worked with Reddick on “Corporate,” shared a similar sentiment.

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023

Deeply sad to hear of the passing of Lance Reddick. An incredibly joyful human being and incredible actor. Working with him on “Corporate” was a masterclass. My deepest sympathies to his family and everyone who was touched by his presence. — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) March 17, 2023

Author Stephen King was halfway through a re-watch of “The Wire,” when he heard of the actor’s passing. (Reddick never appeared in a Stephen King adaptation, which seems odd.) Ben Stiller remembered when Reddick starred in a stage play with his mother.

Halfway through re-watching THE WIRE comes the news that Lance Reddick has died at the horribly unfair age of 60. Wonderful actor; wonderful man. This is sad news. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.



Nothing is lost. 💙 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023

James Gunn also shared his condolences. He described Reddick as “an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor.” Animation casting director Patrick Allan Laffoon described Reddick (who did a lot of voiceover work in animation and in videogames) as “one of the kindest, coolest, most talented actors I ever got to be around.” Laffoon added: “I always longed to work with him again.”

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was one of the kindest, coolest, most talented actors I ever got to be around. I always longed to work with him again. What a truly terrible loss. — Patrick Allan Laffoon (@mr_patrickallan) March 17, 2023

But maybe it was Questlove who summed it up best, when he said (simply) “I can’t take it no more. RIP Lance Reddick.”

I can’t take it no more.



rip Lance Reddick https://t.co/Q1IrJGvOO2 — Plug 5. (@questlove) March 17, 2023

Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can't go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon. https://t.co/ACflsf29T3 — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 17, 2023

Man! Never got to work with Lance Reddick directly but we were both on “Bosch” at the same time when I ran into him at a grocery store. We talked Bosch of course and “The Wire”! Loved his work and command on screen! RIP Sir🖤 pic.twitter.com/hv2feWROi3 — Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick is an ARROW in the ♥️. Gravitas. Bearing. Intelligence. Nobility. Purpose. Lance Reddick RADIATED those qualities with a single unbroken look. He lit up EVERY ROLE HE WAS IN. Incredible riveting presence. 😔Rest In Power on your way to the Fringe,… https://t.co/ah5bfJ8DLv — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) March 17, 2023

Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking.

R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.

God speed.😥 — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023

Devastated to hear news of the loss of pal Lance Reddick. A finer man you’ve never met. — Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) March 17, 2023