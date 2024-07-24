‘Land of Women’ Star Eva Longoria Breaks Down Finale’s Many Twists: ‘She Saves Herself’

Eva Longoria’s “Land of Women” ended its six-episode run with plenty of cliffhangers, a sign that the Apple TV+ dramedy’s star and creative team are confident about a Season 2 renewal that’s still to come.

Chapter 6 followed the aftermath of Gala’s (Longoria) husband Fred (James Purefoy) making a surprise appearance in the town of La Muga, with hopes of whisking her and daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) away to Argentina in order to escape the goons on their trail. After a season of figuring out how to keep her family safe on her own, and discovering her roots in the small Spanish town, Gala decided to play her husband at his own game and trick him into thinking she’d go with him — only to take the money he had been keeping from her and letting him go off on his own while she and Kate stayed in La Muga, alongside her mother Julia (Carmen Maura).

“By the sixth episode, [Gala] saves herself and she is the solution to her problems,” Longoria told TheWrap. “I love that she does choose herself. I think that’s a lesson for so many women who are afraid … Gala was forced to do all of this, but sometimes you need to go into the fire to see what you’re made of.”

Though leaving Fred behind, and the sale of Gala’s wine blend from the Land of Women co-op, put them in a better position, the ladies at the center of the series still have plenty of drama to reckon with by season’s end. Fresh off a breakup, Kate seemed keen to pursue a new flirtation with a woman in town, while Julia made amends with her sister Mariona (Gloria Muñoz) and decided to stay in La Muga to reconnect with her roots as her dementia progresses.

As for Gala, she and Amat (Santiago Cabrera) also geared up to pursue their romantic connection. But Montse (Ariadna Gil) hinted to her former lover Amat that she might be pregnant with his child. And in the shock of the news, Amat was distracted as he drove himself and Gala back home and they ran over Kevin (Amaury Nolasco) — one of the hitmen chasing Gala down — leaving his fate in the balance.

The identity of Gala’s father also remains a mystery, as the results of Julia’s former lovers’ DNA tests were not revealed by the end of the episode — but Julia seemed to remember something important right as the episode ended.

Carmen Maura in “Land of Women.” (Apple TV+)

“If we solve that too soon, we would be stealing part of Julia’s story. Because at the end of the day, who Gala’s father is is who Julia was in love with and why Julia left La Muga in the first place,” series co-creator Ramón Campos said. “I don’t know if at the end of the episode Julia does remember who it is and keeps it a mystery from the audience for now. But I found that bit really fun.”

As news of an official Season 2 renewal remains in Apple’s hands, Longoria said there are plenty of roads to explore with more episodes of the show. Campos added that the writers have already been working on potential storylines for a new season, with the hopes of going back into production as soon as they have a green light — and when there’s room in Longoria’s busy schedule.

“Season 1 served to help the audience get to know these characters very well and dive into their identity. A second season would ask, ‘What do they want to be and how do they want to live their lives?’” Campos noted. “And now, La Muga is not the place they’re running away to, but the place where they want to be. By the end of the season, both characters and the audience will want to live in La Muga.”

All episodes of “Land of Women” are now streaming on Apple TV+.