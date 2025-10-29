‘Landman’ Enters the Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About Ahead of Season 2 Debut | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Wicked: For Good,” in theaters Nov. 21, is No. 1 for the second week in a row. “Stranger Things” climbs to the No. 2 spot a month ahead of its fifth and final season premiere on Nov. 26, and the recent announcement that the series finale will also be shown in theaters. NFL Football drops to No. 3. “Tron: Ares” holds steady at No. 4, and “Black Phone 2” breaks into the Top 5 a week after its theatrical release.

“It: Welcome to Derry,” the new prequel series based on the movie franchise, is now streaming on HBO Max and returns at No. 6. “Superman” dips to No. 7, and “Wednesday” drops to No. 8. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 5, returns to the list at No. 9. The Paramount+ original drama “Landman” joins the list at No. 10 ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Nov. 16.

Weekly Top 10 (Oct. 18-24)