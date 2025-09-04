Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Season 2 Trailer Promises More Demi Moore

“Landman” is nearly back.

The second season of Taylor Sheridan’s contemporary drama, about an oil company fixer perfectly played by Billy Bob Thornton, returns to Paramount+ Nov. 16, which is about record time for a streaming series. (The first season only ended in January of this year.) And before you return to the plains of Texas, you can watch a trailer for the new season below. Giddy up.

As the trailer promises, this new season should give much more screen time to Demi Moore. In the first season, she wasn’t utilized much. She was there, but mostly warmed the bench, as oil company leader Jon Hamm’s wife. With Hamm – spoiler alert! – dying before the end of the first season, it left Moore in charge, who elevated Thornton’s status within the company. That all sounds well and good but there are a number of complications threatening them both, including a cartel boss played by velvety smoothness by Andy Garcia, who was introduced in the season finale.

Also joining the fun this season is Sam Elliott, a Sheridan-verse vet from “1883,” who plays Thornton’s father. As is glimpsed in the trailer, we also see Ali Larter (as Thornton’s on-again, off-again wife), Jacob Lofland (as Thornton and Larter’s son), Michelle Randolph (as their daughter) and Paulina Chavez (as Lofland’s love interest).

The series, co-created by Christian Wallace, is based on Wallace’s Texas Monthly podcast “Boomtown,” about the oil industry in Texas. Other Sheridan series “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King” are also returning to Paramount+ this fall, while a suite of Sheridan-produced “Yellowstone” spinoffs are set to debut next year.

“Landman” Season 2 hits Paramount+ on Nov. 16.