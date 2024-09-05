‘Landman’ Trailer Finds Billy Bob Thornton as a Conflicted Oil Man in Taylor Sheridan’s Next Saga

Welcome to the world of oil. Those are the ominous words that end the first trailer for “Landman,” Taylor Sheridan’s new drama series starring Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm and Demi Moore. The show will premiere its first two episodes on Paramount+ Nov. 17.

“The oil and gas industry makes $3 billion a day in pure profit. And it’s only getting bigger,” Thornton’s Tommy Norris says in the opening of the trailer. He then outlines that to make that money, you need to do two things: secure the land and manage the people.

“First part’s pretty simple. It’s the second part that can get you killed,” Tommy says.

After he drops that bomb, disaster strikes. Dynamic shots of men in suits boarding private planes and Tommy in his cowboy hat are replaced by a scene of workers on an oil rig. The trailer then cuts to blast as the sound drops out. When the video returns, it’s to show that the rig has exploded and that several of its workers are now on fire.

“The world has already convinced itself that you are evil and I am evil for providing them the one thing they interact with every day,” Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), a sleek-looking man in a suit, says. Watch the full trailer below:

After the series’ premiere on Nov. 17, new episodes will premiere on Sundays. Altogether, there will be 10 episodes in this first season.

Based on the 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, “Landman” is set in the boomtowns of West Texas and follows the blue collar workers and white collar billionaires who are working together on the modern-day oil boom. The series will go beyond these people, zooming in on how the oil industry is also reshaping our climate, economy and geopolitics.

Thornton (“Fargo”) and Moore (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”) will star in the series with Hamm (“Fargo,” “Mad Men”) starring in a recurring guest role alongside Andy Garcia (“Expendables” franchise) and Michael Peña (“End of Watch”). Additionally, “Landman” stars Ali Larter (“The Last Victim”), Michelle Randolph (“1923”), Jacob Lofland (“Joker 2”), Kayla Wallace (“When Calls the Heart”), James Jordan (“Yellowstone”), Mark Collie (“Nashville”) and Paulina Chávez (“The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia”).

Taylor Sheridan serves as an executive producer of this upcoming drama alongside David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“Landman” joins Sheridan’s long and ever-growing list of Paramount+ originals. The prolific creator and executive producer is also behind “1923,” “1883,” “Lioness,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King” and “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”