Larry David’s Ex-Wife Trolls Cheryl Hines for ‘Setting Women Back Decades’ With Her ‘Dutiful, Adoring’ Support of RFK Jr.

Laurie David – the ex-wife of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator Larry David – trolled Cheryl Hines for “setting women back decades” for supporting husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his confirmation hearing this week.

Hines – who has been married to RFK Jr. since 2014 – starred opposite David as his wife in “Curb” for the show’s duration. The actress was seen and mentioned multiple times throughout the two days that RFK Jr. sat for his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Health and Human Services for President Donald Trump. David took aim at her ex-husband’s TV wife for sitting behind Kennedy through the hearings.

“Cheryl Hines in her best and most watched performance yet as the “dutiful, adoring wife” setting women back decades,” David wrote on her Threads account.

David is a producer and environmental activist. She helped produce the Academy Award-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” and – like her ex-husband – is a lifelong progressive. Hines and Larry David remained close friends throughout the shooting of “Curb” despite political differences.

Hines’ appearance at RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing was noted elsewhere in the entertainment landscape. Jimmy Kimmel in particular said in his Wednesday monologue that he kept noticing the “Curb” alum who “sat quietly behind her husband as he attempted to rewrite the story of his life.” He then played a montage of clips showing Hines blinking rapidly and biting the inside of her cheek while the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme song played.

Kimmel also pointed out the resemblance between Larry David and Bernie Sanders, who was questioning RFK Jr. for a portion of the hearing.

“And then there was Cheryl’s TV husband from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Bernie Sanders,” Kimmel joked. “Who, not only did he have a line of questioning, he brought visual aids.”

David and Sanders are so similar, the former memorably played the latter on “Saturday Night Live.”