Larry David Looked Miserable at NY Fashion Week – Could It Be a ‘Curb’ Scene?

Larry David made an appearance at New York Fashion Week this year, but uh, he definitely didn’t seem to be having a pretty, pretty, good time. That said, people are pretty convinced he might’ve been acting.

In a video that started making the rounds on Sunday, David can be seen sitting in the front row at a fashion show. But, while everyone around him seems fully enthralled in the models and the looks they’re showing off, David himself appears to be nodding off. And while people are getting a good laugh from the moment, no one is totally sure if it was a genuine reaction, or just an upcoming scene from “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“They’re either filming for curb or it’s exactly what I would expect from Larry David at fashion week. Either way, I’m here for it,” one person tweeted.

They’re either filming for curb or it’s exactly what I would expect from Larry David at fashion week. Either way, I’m here for it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qAHfS9egb4 — Don Julio (@Jeezyvega) September 13, 2021

Indeed, it would be pretty, pretty on brand for David either way. Though he plays a fictionalized version of himself in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” that version is still known for his total disregard of social conventions and expectations — which, in this case, would be staying awake to appreciate a fashion show.

David was definitely in New York over the weekend, as he was also spotted in the crowd at the U.S. Open. Reps for HBO did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on whether David was filming at the time of the fashion show or not.

Regardless of if it was pure Larry David or ‘Curb’ Larry David though, fans are in full support of the actor and writer, relating to his apparent sentiments. “Larry David at fashion week is me in every meeting that could have been an email,” one person tweeted.

You can check out more jokes about the moment below.

Larry David at New York Fashion Week just couldn't be bothered lol pic.twitter.com/J5aHpJU4Q8 — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) September 13, 2021

Larry David at fashion week is me in every meeting that could have been an email pic.twitter.com/qa5DVTbsrO — Hi there, it’s Sage (@SagerToothTiger) September 13, 2021

Larry David at fashion week is a vibe pic.twitter.com/72ooEcPIGK — Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) September 13, 2021

This is who I strive to be. I love Larry David so much pic.twitter.com/CJSIKs73w4 — Marty Mush (@martymush) September 13, 2021