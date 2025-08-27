Hollywood Vet Larry Thompson Launches Republican Congressional Campaign in California

Larry Thompson announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress on Tuesday, campaigning on the promise of a more bipartisan California and preservation of Hollywood’s legacy.

The veteran talent manager and film producer launched his campaign as the Republican candidate for California’s 32nd Congressional District. He will run against 15-term incumbent Rep. Brad Sherman. The Democratic congressman has represented the 32nd District, which covers neighborhoods including Brentwood, Encino, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Sherman Oaks and Studio City, for 30 years.

“California has always been the Land of Dreams,” Thompson said. “But somewhere along the way, we lost that positive energy and promise. My campaign is about rekindling that vision — honoring our classic Hollywood legacy while launching bold, bipartisan solutions that no longer hold us down to the past 30 years status quo but launch us 30 years into the future.”

“Let’s start a new conversation to finally stop the fighting, regain our ‘sanity’ and get something done,” Thompson wrote on his campaign website, adding: “I’m the ‘Sanity Man.’”

Thompson unveiled a 32-point campaign plan, including bringing back cryptocurrency, building an above ground transit system and ending the One-Party Rule. The producer also suggested partnering with real estate developer Rick Caruso to rebuild Malibu and the Pacific Palisades post-fires.

The Republican candidate revealed how he wants to uphold Hollywood’s legacy by supporting “cultural and historical initiatives that honor our entertainment capital of the world,” but did not detail how he intends to do that. Thompson also said as part of his campaign, he looks forward to partnering with the city and county to host the LA28 Olympics.

Another initiative the former producer teased was “Stars for America.” The proposed nonprofit organization would invite celebrities and influencers across the political spectrum to serve as ambassadors to support candidates “without fear of retaliation.”

Thompson is a veteran talent manager, film producer, lawyer, author, Broadway producer and motivational speaker. He founded his namesake L.A.-based talent management and production studio, serving as president.