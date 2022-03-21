LaShun Pace, Legendary Gospel Singer, Dies at 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, known best for hits like “I Know I Been Changed” and “Act Like You Know,” died on Monday, her management team confirms. She was 60.

Pace’s sister, Lydia Pace told 11Alive that LaShun had been in dialysis for five years waiting for a kidney transplant and had died of organ failure Monday morning.

Larry Reid Live was the first to break the news.

“We have lost one of the baddest sopranos to ever walk this earth,” he tweeted Monday. “LaShun Pace one of the lead singers of The Pace Sisters has passed. The Pace Sisters [sic] recently loss [sic] their sister songbird Duranice Pace and Mom Pastor Betty Pace. Pray for them and all of us who will mourn this loss.”

Born Tarrian LaShun Pace, the Atlanta native first emerged on the music scene in the early ’70s as a solo act but later joined talents with her siblings Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice and Lydia to form the Grammy-nominated gospel group The Anointed Pace Sisters.

Shortly thereafter, Savoy Records signed Pace as a solo artist, and her debut album, He Lives – which featured her best-known song “I Know I’ve Been Changed” — reached No. 2 on Billboard’s gospel charts in 1990. In 1996, her single “Act Like You Know” became her second big hit and, in fact, became a TikTok trend in February 2022.

Pace also had a brief appearance as the Angel of Mercy in the 1992 Steve Martin movie “Leap of Faith” and was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.