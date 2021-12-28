Filmmaker Edgar Wright’s stylish psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho” will be available to own on Digital and Blu-ray in January, and as with previous home video releases of Wright’s films, this one comes with a bounty of bonus features.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release “Last Night in Soho” on Digital on Jan 4, 2022 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on Jan. 18, 2022.

The home video release includes five making-of featurettes covering everything from the casting and creation of the main characters, how Wright and his crew used practical effects to pull off much of the film’s doubling, filming on location in Soho and transforming the area into the 1960s and a look at how the film captured the period aesthetic overall through music, costumes and production design.

The release also includes two audio commentaries: one with Wright, editor Paul Machliss and composer Steven Price and another with Wright and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Additionally, the Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD releases include deleted scenes and animatics, and exclusive to the Digital, 4K and Blu-ray versions are hair and makeup tests, lighting and VFX tests, Steadicam rehearsal and a music video for “Downtown.”

“Last Night in Soho” stars Thomasin McKenzie as a young woman named Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer who moves to Soho to attend school. But soon she’s mysteriously able to enter the 1960s and see the world through the eyes of an aspiring singer named Sandie, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. What begins as a dream scenario soon turns into a nightmare, as Wright crafts a twisty, lush and nightmarish journey into the past.

The complete list of bonus features is as follows:

BONUS FEATURES on 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL:

MAKING OF FEATURETTES MEET ELOISE – An in-depth look at the character of Eloise and the challenges that star Thomasin McKenzie faced while bringing her to life. DREAMING OF SANDIE – A closer look at the characters of Sandie and Jack and why Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith were the perfect actors to embody the essence of the time period. SMOKE AND MIRRORS – The cast and crew break down how lighting, makeup, special effects, and creative camerawork came together to create a collision between the present day and 1960’s time periods. ON THE STREETS OF SOHO – The cast and crew discuss the importance of shooting on location in Soho and the complexity of transforming the city streets back in time. TIME TRAVELLING – A look into how the music, costume design, and production design of the film work together to immerse the audience into the world of 1960’s Soho.

DELETED SCENES

ANIMATICS FIRST DREAM SHADOW MEN MURDER FINAL CONFRONTATION

EXTRAS HAIR & MAKEUP TESTS** LIGHTING & VFX TESTS** WIDE ANGLE WITNESS CAM ACTON TOWN HALL STEADICAM REHEARSAL**

“DOWNTOWN” MUSIC VIDEO**

TRAILERS**

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT, EDITOR PAUL MACHLISS AND COMPOSER STEVE PRICE

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER EDGAR WRIGHT AND CO-WRITER KRISTY WILSON-CAIRNS

**available on 4K, BD and Digital only