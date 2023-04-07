The HBO show reversed a mid-pandemic slump in interest in the genre

There’s a number of explanations for the show’s success, from its high production values to the existing fan base of the video game it was based on to the continued power of HBO’s Sunday night programming. But the most interesting aspect of its success may be the appetite it reawakened in audiences for timelines darker than our own.

It’s hard to overrstate just how big a hit “ The Last of Us ” was. The HBO show had 45.4 times more demand than the average title in the first quarter, making it more popular than 99.8% of other TV shows this year, according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

The demand for apocalyptic shows grew impressively starting in the beginning of 2020, but stalled after September 2021. It’s possible the audience wanted lighter fare after a year and a half of living through a global pandemic. After flatlining in 2022, the demand for apocalyptic shows soared again in 2023, mainly driven by “The Last of Us.” Demand for the genre ended up 60% higher in March 2023 than in January 2020.



Demand for new shows, U.S., first quarter, 2023 (Parrot Analytics)

Few shows had the kind of impact “The Last of Us” did in early 2023. “Velma,” the second most in-demand series that premiered this year had less than half the demand of No. 1. Crime drama “Poker Face,” Peacock’s most successful show this year, followed closely in third place.

The remaining shows in the ranking come from a range of genres: “Daisy Jones & the Six,” a musical drama; anime “Trigun Stampede”; “Shrinking,” a family drama; “Bebefinn,” a children’s show; “Boys Planet,” a Korean reality show; “The Ark,” a sci-fi drama, and “Night Court,” a reboot of the classic sitcom.

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.