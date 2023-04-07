Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us" on HBO

Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us" on HBO.

Apocalyptic Series Like ‘The Last of Us’ Are Anything But Doomed | Charts

by | April 7, 2023 @ 10:57 AM

The HBO show reversed a mid-pandemic slump in interest in the genre

It’s hard to overrstate just how big a hit “The Last of Us” was. The HBO show had 45.4 times more demand than the average title in the first quarter, making it more popular than 99.8% of other TV shows this year, according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Demand for apocalyptic titles, U.S., 2020-2023 (Parrot Analytics)

There’s a number of explanations for the show’s success, from its high production values to the existing fan base of the video game it was based on to the continued power of HBO’s Sunday night programming. But the most interesting aspect of its success may be the appetite it reawakened in audiences for timelines darker than our own.

