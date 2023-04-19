bella-ramsey-storm-reid

Bella Ramsey and Storm Reid as Ellie and Riley in "The Last of Us"

You Haven’t Seen the Last of ‘The Last of Us’ | Chart

by | April 19, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

The HBO show has seen off competition from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for the top position among the most-watched new shows

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

HBO’s “The Last of Us” seems to have firmly cemented its position at the top of the breakout shows ranking, and looks like it’s here to stay. While we expected to see the show lose its position to one of the new high demand shows over the course of the last few weeks, the apocalyptic drama series proved us wrong. Talk of a second season may have helped boost demand for the show by 2%, making it 43.1 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S. for the week of April 8-14. The lead that “The Last of Us” has over its rivals is commanding, as the shows that were in the best position to beat it suffered double-digit declines in demand in the past week.

