The HBO show has seen off competition from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for the top position among the most-watched new shows

HBO’s “ The Last of Us ” seems to have firmly cemented its position at the top of the breakout shows ranking, and looks like it’s here to stay. While we expected to see the show lose its position to one of the new high demand shows over the course of the last few weeks, the apocalyptic drama series proved us wrong. Talk of a second season may have helped boost demand for the show by 2%, making it 43.1 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S. for the week of April 8-14. The lead that “The Last of Us” has over its rivals is commanding, as the shows that were in the best position to beat it suffered double-digit declines in demand in the past week.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Netflix’s “The Night Agent” managed to remain in second place, but it doesn’t seem likely to do so over the next week as demand for the series fell by 23% in the week. This was a massive drop for the show, and made it only 29.8 times the average series demand, a far cry from the prior week’s level of 39.2 times average. Amazon Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & The Six” also managed to retain its position in third place this week after a 17% decline left it 25.8 times more in demand than the average series. Since “Daisy Jones” ended March 24, it’s likely that both it and “The Night Agent” could drop out of the top three soon.

Breakout shows, April 8-14, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

In fourth, fifth and sixth place we see “Trigun Stampede“, “Rabbit Hole” and “Shrinking” all maintaining almost the same level of demand that they had last week, with very minor declines. Meanwhile, Peacock’s “Poker Face” came in next in seventh place with almost the exact same level of demand it had last week, 19 times average. The CW’s “Gotham Knights” had a 3% increase this week after its fifth episode aired on April 11, lifting its demand to 19 times the demand average.

Syfy’s “The Ark” retained its position in ninth place this week, thanks to a 3% increase which made it 17.3 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S. this week. The small spike in demand came after its penultimate episode aired on April 12. Considering that the finale is set to air Wednesday, we expect to see a small surge in demand for the series next week before it slides off the ranking.

Rounding out the top breakout shows this week is a new entrant, ABC’s “The Company You Keep,” in tenth place with 17.5 times the average series demand, a 9% increase which came after its seventh episode aired on April 9. The drama series that premiered on Feb. 19 has been steadily amassing a fan base and is set to air episodes until May 7, so it will be interesting to see how much it can grow in demand over the next few weeks.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.