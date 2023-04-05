Kiefer Sutherland stars in "Rabbit Hole" and Gabriel Basso stars in "The Night Agent," two hot political thrillers streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix.

There Must Be a Conspiracy: Spy Thrillers Climb Most In-Demand New Shows Ranking | Chart

by | April 5, 2023 @ 9:33 AM

Paramount+’s “Rabbit Hole” and Netflix’s “The Night Agent” both saw triple-digit increases in demand in the latest list of breakout shows

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Two political thrillers burst their way into the top breakout shows ranking with triple-digit increases in demand over the past week, according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

