Paramount+’s “Rabbit Hole” and Netflix’s “The Night Agent” both saw triple-digit increases in demand in the latest list of breakout shows

Two political thrillers burst their way into the top breakout shows ranking with triple-digit increases in demand over the past week, according to Parrot Analytics ’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Netflix action series “The Night Agent” took the third spot on the chart after debuting on March 23. Based on a novel by Matthew Quirk, the show follows an FBI agent who’s thrown into a vast conspiracy about a mole at the highest levels of the United States government.

The series had an impressively strong start, becoming the third-most-viewed debut series on Netflix. It’s already been renewed for a second season, marking one of the fastest renewal decisions the streamer has ever made. The decision makes sense, given the audience’s apparent hunger for the series: In the week of March 25-31, it had 35.8 times the average series demand in the U.S., a whopping 372% increase since its premiere.

Paramount+’s “Rabbit Hole,” another political action thriller, also seemed to have captivated U.S. audiences in the last week of March. Starring Kiefer Sutherland as a private espionage agent framed for murder, the show premiered on March 26 and is set to run for eight episodes releasing weekly until May 8. Like “The Night Agent,” this show also had an extremely strong debut week, seeing an increase of 286% to end up 19.3 times more in demand than the average series — particularly impressive considering “Rabbit Hole” has released only two episodes so far. It will be interesting to see how it performs over the course of its weekly release schedule, and how far up the ranking it will climb from its position in ninth place for the week.

HBO’s “The Last of Us” looks to be heading towards the end of its run at the top of the ranking. The series had a 12% decline and saw its demand fall to 48.5 times the average. Hot on its heels was Amazon Prime Video’s rock and roll series, “Daisy Jones & the Six,” with 41.7 times the average series demand. The show saw a 4% increase in demand in the week as its finale debuted March 24. Considering that “Daisy Jones” is a miniseries, it’s likely that demand for the show will fall in April as audience attention moves to other shows. It’s now a question of which top series will fade faster.

Most in-demand new series, March 25-31, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Two other series that had a significant increase in demand were TV Tokyo’s “Trigun Stampede” (up 24%) and the CW’s “Gotham Knights” (up 9%). The spike for “Trigun Stampede” came after its season finale on March 25 and brought the show back in the ranking to take fourth place with 22.7 times the average series demand.

The spike for “Gotham Knights” which moved it up to seventh place came after its third episode aired on March 28. Despite mixed reviews, the show seems to be doing well among U.S. audiences with 20 times more demand than the average series in the week.

Other shows that had a decline in demand in the week included Prime Video’s “Swarm” (down 20%), Peacock’s “Poker Face” (down 6%) and Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II” (down 15%). All three shows ended recently and won’t be releasing new episodes any time soon, which led to audiences turning their attention to fresh series. It’s only a matter of time before newer shows take their place.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.