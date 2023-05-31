Directed by Alex Holmes, “The Last Rider” offers offers an intimate look at the inspiring true story of Greg LeMond, the cyclist who is the first and to-date only American to win the Tour de France. Courtesy of Roadside Attractions, “The Last Rider” chronicles the career of the three-time Tour victor, and two-time Road World Race Championship winner. See the trailer at the top of the page.

LeMond won the Tour de France in 1986, becoming the first non-European professional cyclist to do so on the Men’s tour. One year later, he would suffer injuries during a hunting accident — ending up with 45 pellots in his body — undergoing two surgeries and missing the next two Tours. He would return in 1989 and win that year’s Tour de France and defend his title the next year. He retired in 1994 — and was inducted into the United States Bicycling Hall of Fame in 1996 — as one of only eight riders to win three or more Tours.

During his career, he would become the first cyclist to sign a multi-million-dollar contract and the first to appear on the cover of “Sports Illustrated.” While his career lasted from 1981 to 1994, “The Last Rider” will mostly focus on the mid-1980s during which he suffered the seemingly career-ending injury and then recovered to even greater professional success. Featuring interviews with LeMond and his wife, Roadside Attractions will debut the film in theaters on June 23.

Along with the trailer, you can see the poster below: