“Late Night” host Seth Meyers pointed out a good reason to be skeptical of the news Kellyanne Conway may be joining Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is reportedly considering an offer to join the 2024 team though that could be a lie because it was reported by Kellyanne Conway,” Meyers said Thursday night.

During her time on Trump’s campaign and in the Trump White House, Conway became known spreading lies. Famous examples include Conway defending press secretary Sean Spicer’s erroneous statements about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd, Conway citing the fictional Bowling Green massacre and her claims that former national security advisor Michael Flynn had the president’s “full confidence” hours before Flynn’s resignation. The Spicer defense even led to Conway using the term “alternative facts.”

Most of Meyers’ Thursday night monologue focused not on Conway but on Donald Trump and Truth Social. The social media company went public on Tuesday and soared in its first couple days of trading, doubling Trump’s net worth. This has come about as Trump is in desperate need of money to cover his campaign expenses as well as his legal bills and fines.

As Meyers pointed out, Truth Social technically qualifies as a small business by the government’s standards. So far, it’s made $3 million in revenue while losing $49 million. Even Squatty Potty, the bathroom helper, has made more money.

“$175 million for something that helps you s–t, compared to Truth Social, which I guarantee is something Trump does while he s–ts,” Meyers said.

The whole ordeal caused Meyers to unveil a special segment called “Seth Tries to Laugh About a Thing That Is Clearly Making Him Crazy.” As the NBC host half-laughed, half-screamed through the segment, he called Truth Social “worthless” and said, “I don’t get it.”