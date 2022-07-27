The rest of this week’s episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been canceled after host Seth Meyers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning,” Meyers tweeted on Wednesday. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers!”

This is the second time Meyers has had to cancel shows due to a positive COVID test, after previously testing positive in January.

In May, positive tests also impacted “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with both hosts having to bow out for a spell to isolate and recover. When Kimmel returned, he joked that he didn’t hear “a peep” from Meyers while he was sick even though Colbert sent soup, after which Meyers responded, “Colbert said he was sending soup from both of us…”

Meyers is coming off his show’s first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk series since launching in 2014, and is also nominated in the Outstanding Short Form category for his YouTube series “Corrections,” which debuts on Fridays. Alas, this Friday will be “Corrections”-free.