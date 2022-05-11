Seth Meyers Corrects the Record After Jimmy Kimmel Claims He Didn’t Reach Out During COVID Bout

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers has addressed being called out by Jimmy Kimmel during the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host’s monologue on Monday night.

As Kimmel returned to his ABC show following a bout with COVID, he used his monologue to name and shame all the people he claims didn’t contact him to send their well-wishes while he was out sick. One of them, Kimmel said, was the NBC star.

“I heard from a lot of my colleagues. I heard from Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, James Corden all checked in. Stephen Colbert sent soup to my house. Seth Meyers, not a peep,” Kimmel claimed about the “Late Night” host, to laughs Monday night. “Nothing from Seth, nothing from George Stephanopoulos.”

But Meyers has since corrected the record. On Tuesday, he retweeted TheWrap’s writeup about Kimmel’s monologue with his response. “Colbert said he was sending the soup from both of us,” Meyers noted.

Colbert said he was sending the soup from both of us…https://t.co/abLcyPF569 — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 10, 2022

During Kimmel’s Monday opener, he also said Matt Damon didn’t reach out — part of a long-running joke on his late night program. He also said several of his own family members did not touch base.

“No. 1 person who did not text me while I had COVID, my Aunt Chippy did not call – my Godmother,” he said. “Didn’t hear from her until she got her Mother’s Day flowers from me, then she called. I heard from my Godfather, Uncle Charlie, nothing from Aunt Chippy.”

Kimmel stepped back from “Live!” on May 2 after revealing that his daughter had helped spread COVID in their family.

“Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to),” he Tweeted at the time. “All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on.

In related news, Colbert returned to “The Late Show” on May 3 following his own bout with COVID. But, after experiencing symptoms again, the show went on hiatus on Monday.