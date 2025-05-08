Stephen Colbert Thinks Trump’s Meeting With Canada PM Was Just Sad: ‘What He Wants Is Friendship?’ | Video

Stephen Colbert spent part of his “Late Show” monologue on Wednesday poking fun at President Donald Trump’s Tuesday meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Following a clip of Trump saying that the top concession he wants from Canada is “friendship,” Colbert joked, “He’s been agonizing the entire world and what he wants is friendship? That’s so sad! That’s like a robber saying, ‘This is a stickup! Everybody get face down on the floor and say one nice thing about my outfit!’”

Trump also ambiguously told reporters during his meeting with Carney that they have a very big announcement to make. The president chose not to offer any specific details about said announcement, though, prompting Colbert to remark that Trump was talking like “a man who definitely has not made plans for Mother’s Day yet.” You can watch the full “Late Show” monologue yourself in the video below.

After next discussing the Vatican City’s papal conclave — which ended Thursday with the selection of Robert Prevost, the first American Pope — Colbert told viewers, “If you think the conclave is a big deal just wait until next year’s even bigger gathering of Catholics: the World Cup.” Noting that the 2026 World Cup will be in America, Colbert blasted Trump’s decision to name Andrew Giuliani, the “grown-up Buzz from ‘Home Alone’” and the son of Rudy Giuliani, the head of his World Cup Task Force.

“If he needed a Giuliani but wanted someone who really knows about soccer, they should have gone with Rudy!” Colbert argued. The “Late Show” host then showed footage of the former New York City mayor falling over, his hair dye running down his face and a clip from his infamous scene with Maria Bakalova in 2020’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” all while joking, “The man can dribble, he’s got a terrific flop… though he does have a problem touching the balls.”

Colbert capped off his latest monologue by briefly touching on the Real ID change implemented in America this week, which has barred passport-less Americans from flying without a Real ID. “Having a more secure ID is important,” he observed. “Without it, the TSA would never have a picture of your face… except for the photo that they take of your face at the security checkpoint to make sure that it matches the face on your ID… even though there’s a person whose whole job is to look at your ID and make sure it matches your face.”