11 Latinx Stars Who Could Score Emmy Nominations This Year

A year after the 2020 Emmys nominated more nonwhite performers than ever before — but only two of which were Latinx on-screen performers — the 2021 Emmy nominations could nominate Latinx stars who were snubbed last year, as well as new contenders.

Last year’s Latinx nominated performers were Alexis Bledel, who was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and Karamo Brown who was nominated with the rest of the “Queer Eye” hosts for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Latinx talent and advocates criticized the lack of nominations, including John Leguizamo, who boycotted the Emmys, and Entertainment Weekly’s Rosy Cordero, who wrote an impassioned opinion column titled, “Stop acting like there aren’t Latinx stars deserving of Emmy nominations.”

With the 2021 Emmy nominations being revealed on July 13, here’s a look at a few Latinx stars who are in the running to be nominated this year.

Disney+

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Pedro Pascal “The Mandalorian”

Despite 15 total nominations and seven wins for “The Mandalorian” last year, lead actor Pedro Pascal went unrecognized. The Chilean-American actor has played the title character bounty hunter of the series since 2019 and previously starred in “Game of Thrones” and “Narcos.”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: MJ Rodriguez, “Pose;” Christian Serratos, “Selena: The Series”

Many critics recognized the 2020 Emmys snub of MJ Rodriguez for her performance in “Pose.” Creator Steven Canals backed her online, saying “what does @MjRodriguez7 have to do – aside from baring her heart & pouring her soul into every damn scene – to get a Best Actress nomination?!”

GLAAD and 39 other LGBTQ+ organizations and film festivals endorsed “Pose” performers in a joint open letter to the Television Academy, advocating for the recognition of the show’s trans and nonbinary actors, including Rodriguez.

“The Walking Dead” co-star Christian Serratos plays Selena Quintanilla in Netflix’s “Selena: The Series.” Created by Moisés Zamora, the series follows the Tejano legend and her rise to fame. With previous credits in “The Twilight Saga,” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” this role marks Serratos’ most high-profile performance.

If either Rodriguez or Serratos gets nominated, their nomination would mark the second nomination for a Latina actress in the lead drama category — Rita Moreno was nominated in 1979 for her role on “The Rockford Files.”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Anthony Ramos, “In Treatment“

In a stark contrast from his lead role in “In the Heights,” Anthony Ramos plays Eladio in HBO’s “In Treatment,” a young man who visits a therapist as he struggles with his bipolar diagnosis and his poor relationship with his mother. “In Treatment” has earned nominations — and wins — for its on-screen performances during its initial run in the late-2000s.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale;” Indya Moore, “Pose”

After winning Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2017 and being nominated in the same category in 2020, Alexis Bledel stands as a strong contender for this year’s supporting actress category, for which she was also nominated in 2018. If nominated, the “Gilmore Girls” star would receive her fourth nomination.

After “Pose” and its trans performers were snubbed last year, Indya Moore stands as a strong contender for their performance as Angel Evangelista, a transgender sex worker working to become a fashion model. Moore was among the trans and non-binary performers listed in the GLAAD joint letter to the Television Academy.

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Michael Cimino, “Love, Victor”

Michael Cimino plays Victor in the “Love, Simon” spinoff, a teenager from a half Puerto Rican, half Colombian-American family living in Atlanta. Although the series caters to a younger audience, Zendaya’s 2020 nomination and win for her performance in “Euphoria” offers a promising opportunity for recognition for newcomer Cimino.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ray Romano, “Made for Love”

“Everybody Loves Raymond” star Ray Romano plays an aging, estranged father in HBO Max’s “Made for Love.” A nomination for “Made for Love” would mark the actor’s 17th nomination — the previous 16, including three wins, came from his work on “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

While Kaley Cuoco stands as an Emmy frontrunner for her performance in “The Flight Attendant,” shift your attention to Rosie Perez, who plays Megan, a mother who balances her suburban life with a little spy work on the side. Critics agree the role perfectly suits Perez, giving her the chance to truly shine.

If nominated, Perez would be the third Latina actress to ever be recognized in the supporting comedy actress race, following Liz Torres for “The John Larroquette Show” and Sofia Vergara for her performance in “Modern Family.”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie: Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Despite some question as to whether “Hamilton” will be eligible for the Emmys, Disney submitted “Hamilton” in the Variety Special (pre-recorded) category. Since submissions under this category are only eligible for primary performances, Miranda will be eligible for the Emmy. As a four-time nominee and one-time winner, a nomination for “Hamilton” will mark Puerto Rican-born Miranda’s first nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie category and fifth nomination overall.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

After receiving numerous accolades from the Golden Globe Awards, the Critics’ Choice Televisions Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance in “The Queen’s Gambit,” the Argentinian actress has solidified her place as an Emmy frontrunner.