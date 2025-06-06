Laura Ingraham Defends Elon Musk as ‘The Thomas Edison of Our Time’ Amid Donald Trump Fallout | Video

Like most of the media world, Laura Ingraham spent a sizable portion of her Thursday following along as Elon Musk and President Donald Trump took turns trading barbs on social media.

But by the end of the day, the Fox News host decided the former allies would be better off as friends than enemies. She even went so far as to defend the billionaire from Trump’s potential future ire.

“As for the president, he should simply disengage. Musk is his own person. The government contracts that he has stand on their own merit, they shouldn’t be called into question. Threatening to pull them, that’s not wise, when five minutes ago you were, of course, hailing Musk’s work in helping rescue the stranded Americans in space,” she said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“Elon Musk is like the Thomas Edison of our time,” Ingraham added. “He sacrificed for America personally and professionally and he wanted to make the Trump presidency happen. And it did.”

Ultimately, the pundit is confident the former friends will make up, despite Musk suggesting Trump is in the Epstein Files.

“I actually think [Musk and Trump] are going to reconcile at some point though because deep down I would like to believe they both want the same thing.” —@charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/DFRw12xkeb — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 5, 2025

“It was their mutual desire to help America, to save America from the decline and ruin of Kamala Harris and the Democrats, that initially drove their friendship from day one,” Ingraham noted. “Now, stop to think how happy the media and the Democrats are today. They always wanted to break this alliance, I said this last week, and today, they got their wish again. Just last week, we told you that their relationship was always an unlikely one.”

“Trump has always been a populist. Sometimes he was a Democrat, sometimes — but he’s always been a populist. He’s a real estate guy who does deals. Musk has pretty much always been a libertarian, a tech and engineering guy, innovator,” she continued. “At Tesla and SpaceX, he’s the top dog; he orders people around, and he has the right to. But in Washington, Trump’s the top dog, and he calls the shots. Always, the other two branches of government, though, are checking him. And just like Elon does at his companies, Trump does the best that he can. And until recently, Elon understood those challenges.”

“I get it, Elon is frustrated that common sense things aren’t getting done in D.C. But again, he hasn’t been in D.C … this has been going on in D.C. for, you know, decades and decades and decades,” Ingraham concluded. “Things aren’t just happening now, more isn’t being cut. But train your frustration, not on the guy who fought everyone to get where he is, but on the people who are blocking Donald Trump.”

