Lauren Boebert Takes DNA Test to Prove Former Wrestler Stan Lane Is Not Her Father

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has taken a DNA test with former professional wrestler Stan Lane to prove that he is not her biological father after doubts were cast on a court-ordered paternity test taken decades ago.

“I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father. I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father — but certainly, that allegation is out there,” Boebert said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “The Toby Keith song ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ hits a bit differently now.”

Boebert’s mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz, had long maintained that Lane was Boebert’s biological father. Bentz and Lane had a brief relationship during the 1980s while he was performing as a tag team wrestler for the American Wrestling Association and Jim Crockett Promotions.

“This situation and the numerous false claims made against me over the years has been stressful for me and my family,” Lane said in the statement. “I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably. I and other close members of my inner circle have been dragged into this as well.”

A court-ordered paternity test taken in the ’80s proved that Lane was not Boebert’s father, but Bentz asked for the case to be investigated after learning that the lab worker who handled the sample was convicted of fraud for taking bribes to swap paternity test samples in a separate case. Both Lane and Boebert agreed to do a second DNA test.

“The results came back on May 11, 2023. They were conclusive that I had a 0.0% chance of being the biological father,” Lane said. “Once we both reviewed the results, Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren’s apology on behalf of herself and her mother.”

“It was kind of like ya, this is it, OK!” Boebert told Daily Beast. “He has been wrongfully attacked, and he doesn’t deserve that.”

Lane said that he wishes Boebert the best and “if she continues the search for her biological father, I hope she finds the answers she has been looking for.”