Lauren Boebert’s assertion that President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan funds “Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory” has the Twitter trolls coming out of the woodwork.

“The ‘dance theory’ trope is routinely silly and philistine. ‘Lesbian dance theory’ adds that frisson of bigotry that really excites your basic semi-fascist,” one user tweeted.

The backlash comes after the Republican representative from Colorado criticized Biden’s speech at the Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Maryland last week, saying Saturday, “How the heck could Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?”

“He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border,” she said in an interview with Fox News’ “Hannity.” “He’s the one who is robbing hardworking Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.” (No, lesbian dance theory isn’t a real major but rather a blanket term used to describe degrees that have no perceived value in the real-world workplace or in society.)

In response to her comment, many called out the representative’s hypocrisy over her disapproval of taxpayer money being spent on things of which they don’t approve. “Lauren Boebert gets paid $174,000 a year by taxpayers to be a far-below-replacement-value member of Congress,” one person wrote.

Film producer Jeremy Newberger used the remarks to clap back against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, tweeting, “You know as soon as Lauren Boebert uttered the words Lesbian Dance Theory, Ron DeSantis drew up legislation to remove it from Florida schools, and GOP super PACs kicked in a s— ton of money.”

Some users embraced the ridiculousness of Boebert’s comments, as one asked, “Where does one take lesbian dance theory classes? Asking for a friend…” and another noted, “somewhere out there, right as we speak, someone is choreographing lesbian dance moves for us on TikTok, and I personally cannot wait.”

Check out more responses to Boebert’s remarks below:

Lesbian Dance Theory: a semester to learn. A lifetime to master. https://t.co/vtkPwmApfB — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) August 28, 2022

the idea that any american college has enough lesbian dance theory courses to constitute a major would be a historic triumph for the humanities in academia https://t.co/8LhCVXlJvj — Sam Haft (@SamHaft) August 28, 2022

These people always make Biden sound way cooler than he actually is https://t.co/bqFC19mLkU — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) August 28, 2022

Lesbian dance theory gonna do more for us all than an infinite number of cops, of that I am certain. https://t.co/valIjnMXUj — Mike Rugnetta has mostly logged off til Sept (@mikerugnetta) August 28, 2022

I pay taxes, too. And you can *absolutely* use my tax dollars to support students majoring in lesbian dance theory. https://t.co/8WfCLbQHiR — Cody Daigle-Orians 🏳️‍🌈 (@CDaigleOrians) August 28, 2022

I took this course pass/fail at Brown and I vote. https://t.co/isaDdGBtiu — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) August 28, 2022

Lesbian Dance Theory students on their graduation day https://t.co/n9lUiBXmp4 pic.twitter.com/m2tjMkQIo0 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) August 28, 2022